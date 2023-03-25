Tuya Inc. (TUYA) went up 6.25% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) set off with pace as it heaved 6.25% to $2.04, before settling in for the price of $1.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TUYA posted a 52-week range of $0.77-$3.94.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 26.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $554.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $380.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.21 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.2900, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.7700.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Tuya Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 24.92%, in contrast to 9.20% institutional ownership.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.03) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tuya Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 26.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in the upcoming year.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tuya Inc. (TUYA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.82.

In the same vein, TUYA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.26, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tuya Inc. (TUYA)

Going through the that latest performance of [Tuya Inc., TUYA]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.46 million was inferior to the volume of 0.66 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.50% While, its Average True Range was 0.1500.

Raw Stochastic average of Tuya Inc. (TUYA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.99%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 93.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 57.20% that was lower than 96.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.