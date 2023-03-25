Search
Sana Meer
Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) 14-day ATR is 0.33: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Analyst Insights

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -16.82% to $1.83, before settling in for the price of $2.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UNCY posted a 52-week range of $0.40-$2.87.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -327.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $15.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $28.55 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.78.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 18.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 16, this organization’s Director bought 15,000 shares at the rate of 0.82, making the entire transaction reach 12,375 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,000.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.28) by -$0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -327.70% and is forecasted to reach -1.06 in the upcoming year.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 28.55.

In the same vein, UNCY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.03, a figure that is expected to reach -0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY)

[Unicycive Therapeutics Inc., UNCY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.21% While, its Average True Range was 0.37.

Raw Stochastic average of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.89%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 40.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 418.10% that was higher than 191.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

