$1.13M in average volume shows that Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) is heading in the right direction

March 24, 2023, Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) trading session started at the price of $11.73, that was 1.43% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.18 and dropped to $11.59 before settling in for the closing price of $11.92. A 52-week range for EBC has been $11.25 – $22.35.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 696.40%. With a float of $173.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $176.17 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1889 employees.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Eastern Bankshares Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Eastern Bankshares Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 64.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 238,569. In this transaction Director of this company sold 12,419 shares at a rate of $19.21, taking the stock ownership to the 77,546 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s Director sold 5,713 for $19.21, making the entire transaction worth $109,747. This insider now owns 72,752 shares in total.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.34) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +25.76 while generating a return on equity of 6.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 696.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC)

Looking closely at Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC), its last 5-days average volume was 1.49 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.70.

During the past 100 days, Eastern Bankshares Inc.’s (EBC) raw stochastic average was set at 10.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.39. However, in the short run, Eastern Bankshares Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.32. Second resistance stands at $12.54. The third major resistance level sits at $12.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.36. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.14.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) Key Stats

There are 176,172K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.10 billion. As of now, sales total 781,340 K while income totals 199,760 K. Its latest quarter income was 219,510 K while its last quarter net income were 42,290 K.