$1.43M in average volume shows that TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) is heading in the right direction

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) on March 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.82, plunging -6.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8496 and dropped to $0.75 before settling in for the closing price of $0.86. Within the past 52 weeks, TMC’s price has moved between $0.51 and $2.89.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -174.30%. With a float of $167.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $239.74 million.

The firm has a total of 31 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of TMC the metals company Inc. is 7.90%, while institutional ownership is 11.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 30, was worth 29,820. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 42,000 shares at a rate of $0.71, taking the stock ownership to the 15,462,489 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 29, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 36,735 for $0.80, making the entire transaction worth $29,458. This insider now owns 641,581 shares in total.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.09) by -$0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of -86.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -174.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) Trading Performance Indicators

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.90 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [TMC the metals company Inc., TMC], we can find that recorded value of 0.94 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, TMC the metals company Inc.’s (TMC) raw stochastic average was set at 26.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 96.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9594, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9402. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.8539. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.9016. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9535. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7543, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7024. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6547.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 228.79 million based on 265,533K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -141,300 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -27,894 K in sales during its previous quarter.