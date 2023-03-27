1.91% percent quarterly performance for Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) is not indicative of the underlying story

March 24, 2023, Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) trading session started at the price of $0.1071, that was 6.55% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1172 and dropped to $0.107 before settling in for the closing price of $0.11. A 52-week range for VERB has been $0.10 – $1.19.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 31.50%. With a float of $101.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.11 million.

The firm has a total of 107 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.27, operating margin of -320.33, and the pretax margin is -327.68.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Verb Technology Company Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Verb Technology Company Inc. is 7.70%, while institutional ownership is 6.50%.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.06) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -327.69 while generating a return on equity of -286.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Verb Technology Company Inc., VERB], we can find that recorded value of 1.32 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 6.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Verb Technology Company Inc.’s (VERB) raw stochastic average was set at 2.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 172.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1649, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3354. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1206. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1240. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1308. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1104, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1036. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1002.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) Key Stats

There are 152,952K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 16.93 million. As of now, sales total 10,520 K while income totals -34,490 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,190 K while its last quarter net income were -8,030 K.