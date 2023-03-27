-12.83% percent quarterly performance for Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) is not indicative of the underlying story

Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD) on March 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $21.02, plunging -0.90% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.06 and dropped to $20.27 before settling in for the closing price of $21.11. Within the past 52 weeks, RVMD’s price has moved between $14.08 and $31.37.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -20.00%. With a float of $87.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $89.25 million.

The firm has a total of 246 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.71, operating margin of -730.01, and the pretax margin is -704.14.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 26,789. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 1,230 shares at a rate of $21.78, taking the stock ownership to the 326,369 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17, when Company’s insider sold 1,230 for $21.78, making the entire transaction worth $26,789. This insider now owns 100,062 shares in total.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.84) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -702.95 while generating a return on equity of -38.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 10.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 63.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Revolution Medicines Inc., RVMD], we can find that recorded value of 1.02 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.41.

During the past 100 days, Revolution Medicines Inc.’s (RVMD) raw stochastic average was set at 21.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.28. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.23. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $21.54. The third major resistance level sits at $22.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.96. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.65.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.24 billion based on 90,492K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 35,380 K and income totals -248,710 K. The company made 15,330 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -56,510 K in sales during its previous quarter.