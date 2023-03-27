2.29% volatility in Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) last month: This is a red flag warning

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) kicked off on March 24, 2023, at the price of $101.44, down -0.30% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $102.11 and dropped to $99.681 before settling in for the closing price of $101.63. Over the past 52 weeks, ROST has traded in a range of $69.24-$122.44.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 8.00% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -11.70%. With a float of $338.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $342.12 million.

In an organization with 100000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Ross Stores Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 92.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 2,306,811. In this transaction GROUP PRESIDENT, COO of this company sold 20,529 shares at a rate of $112.37, taking the stock ownership to the 127,659 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 08, when Company’s Director sold 1,000 for $81.46, making the entire transaction worth $81,456. This insider now owns 34,496 shares in total.

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 10/30/2022, the organization reported $1 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.81) by $0.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.13% during the next five years compared to 11.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ross Stores Inc.’s (ROST) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.38, a number that is poised to hit 1.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ross Stores Inc. (ROST)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.47 million. That was better than the volume of 2.34 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.45.

During the past 100 days, Ross Stores Inc.’s (ROST) raw stochastic average was set at 34.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $112.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $97.53. However, in the short run, Ross Stores Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $102.40. Second resistance stands at $103.47. The third major resistance level sits at $104.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $99.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $98.61. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $97.54.

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 35.00 billion has total of 344,371K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 18,696 M in contrast with the sum of 1,512 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,214 M and last quarter income was 447,040 K.