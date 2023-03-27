Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

$2.56M in average volume shows that Euronav NV (EURN) is heading in the right direction

Markets

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) on March 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $17.08, plunging -4.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.13 and dropped to $16.67 before settling in for the closing price of $17.65. Within the past 52 weeks, EURN’s price has moved between $9.78 and $21.00.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio

The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.

Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 116.00%. With a float of $87.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $201.78 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.47, operating margin of +21.42, and the pretax margin is +22.01.

Euronav NV (EURN) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Midstream industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Euronav NV is 63.05%, while institutional ownership is 31.12%.

Euronav NV (EURN) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.72) by $0.44. This company achieved a net margin of +23.74 while generating a return on equity of 10.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 116.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) Trading Performance Indicators

Euronav NV (EURN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Euronav NV (EURN)

Looking closely at Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.68 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.80.

During the past 100 days, Euronav NV’s (EURN) raw stochastic average was set at 49.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.25. However, in the short run, Euronav NV’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.14. Second resistance stands at $17.37. The third major resistance level sits at $17.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.45. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.22.

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.41 billion based on 201,680K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 965,970 K and income totals 202,890 K. The company made 368,070 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 234,720 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Recent developments with Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.99 cents.

Shaun Noe -
March 24, 2023, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) trading session started at the price of $7.77, that was 3.05% jump from the session before....
Read more

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) posted a 5.01% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Sana Meer -
On March 24, 2023, Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) opened at $30.38, higher 3.95% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 2,400 K

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on March 24, 2023, with TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) stock priced at $0.37, up 14.94% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.