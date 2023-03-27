$2.56M in average volume shows that Euronav NV (EURN) is heading in the right direction

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) on March 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $17.08, plunging -4.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.13 and dropped to $16.67 before settling in for the closing price of $17.65. Within the past 52 weeks, EURN’s price has moved between $9.78 and $21.00.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 116.00%. With a float of $87.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $201.78 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.47, operating margin of +21.42, and the pretax margin is +22.01.

Euronav NV (EURN) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Midstream industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Euronav NV is 63.05%, while institutional ownership is 31.12%.

Euronav NV (EURN) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.72) by $0.44. This company achieved a net margin of +23.74 while generating a return on equity of 10.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 116.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) Trading Performance Indicators

Euronav NV (EURN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Euronav NV (EURN)

Looking closely at Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.68 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.80.

During the past 100 days, Euronav NV’s (EURN) raw stochastic average was set at 49.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.25. However, in the short run, Euronav NV’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.14. Second resistance stands at $17.37. The third major resistance level sits at $17.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.45. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.22.

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.41 billion based on 201,680K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 965,970 K and income totals 202,890 K. The company made 368,070 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 234,720 K in sales during its previous quarter.