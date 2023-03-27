2.79% volatility in Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) last month: This is a red flag warning

Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) on March 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $40.15, soaring 3.70% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $41.97 and dropped to $40.15 before settling in for the closing price of $40.29. Within the past 52 weeks, EPC’s price has moved between $32.00 and $45.31.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company slipped by -1.10% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -13.20%. With a float of $48.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.60 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.53, operating margin of +9.55, and the pretax margin is +5.66.

Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Household & Personal Products industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Edgewell Personal Care Company is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 95.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 29, was worth 52,023. In this transaction Chief Human Resources Officer of this company sold 1,250 shares at a rate of $41.61, taking the stock ownership to the 74,986 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 19, when Company’s Chief Human Resources Officer sold 0 for $37.79, making the entire transaction worth $16. This insider now owns 64,550 shares in total.

Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.21) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +4.54 while generating a return on equity of 6.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.00% during the next five years compared to 79.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) Trading Performance Indicators

Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.96. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 520.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.88, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.47 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.23.

During the past 100 days, Edgewell Personal Care Company’s (EPC) raw stochastic average was set at 56.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.56% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.65. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $42.45 in the near term. At $43.12, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $44.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.48. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $38.81.

Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.08 billion based on 51,417K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,172 M and income totals 98,600 K. The company made 469,100 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 11,900 K in sales during its previous quarter.