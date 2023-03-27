-44.46% percent quarterly performance for Affimed N.V. (AFMD) is not indicative of the underlying story

On March 24, 2023, Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) opened at $0.65, lower -5.81% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.691 and dropped to $0.5502 before settling in for the closing price of $0.70. Price fluctuations for AFMD have ranged from $0.68 to $5.10 over the past 52 weeks.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 44.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 2.90% at the time writing. With a float of $137.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.34 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 187 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Affimed N.V. is 3.60%, while institutional ownership is 66.20%.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.19) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -142.50 while generating a return on equity of -56.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Affimed N.V. (AFMD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Affimed N.V. (AFMD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.26 million, its volume of 0.92 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Affimed N.V.’s (AFMD) raw stochastic average was set at 5.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 102.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0044, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9450. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7179 in the near term. At $0.7748, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8587. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5771, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4932. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4363.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) Key Stats

There are currently 123,420K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 102.39 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 47,760 K according to its annual income of -68,060 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 15,000 K and its income totaled -16,610 K.