$486.02K in average volume shows that Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) is heading in the right direction

March 24, 2023, Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC) trading session started at the price of $0.4434, that was -7.34% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4544 and dropped to $0.405 before settling in for the closing price of $0.44. A 52-week range for STRC has been $0.38 – $7.43.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -80.80%. With a float of $78.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $152.11 million.

The firm has a total of 280 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.29, operating margin of -733.08, and the pretax margin is -1105.24.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation is 3.90%, while institutional ownership is 18.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 108,944. In this transaction Director of this company bought 35,000 shares at a rate of $3.11, taking the stock ownership to the 112,315 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s Director bought 15,000 for $2.92, making the entire transaction worth $43,782. This insider now owns 77,315 shares in total.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.11) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -1078.52 while generating a return on equity of -87.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -80.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.05, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation, STRC], we can find that recorded value of 0.43 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation’s (STRC) raw stochastic average was set at 1.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 96.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5774, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8507. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4379. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4709. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4873. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3885, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3721. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3391.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC) Key Stats

There are 154,300K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 67.40 million. As of now, sales total 14,570 K while income totals -157,130 K. Its latest quarter income was 6,120 K while its last quarter net income were -92,310 K.