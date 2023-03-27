5.95% volatility in 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) last month: This is a red flag warning

On March 24, 2023, 8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) opened at $4.03, higher 0.26% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.18 and dropped to $3.88 before settling in for the closing price of $3.90. Price fluctuations for EGHT have ranged from $2.87 to $13.48 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 20.30% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 1.20% at the time writing. With a float of $108.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.20 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2216 employees.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 9,400. In this transaction Interim Chief Executive Off. of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $4.70, taking the stock ownership to the 750,350 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s Interim Chief Executive Off. sold 34,703 for $4.83, making the entire transaction worth $167,706. This insider now owns 752,350 shares in total.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.03) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for 8×8 Inc. (EGHT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.94, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 8×8 Inc. (EGHT)

8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) saw its 5-day average volume 1.57 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 1.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, 8×8 Inc.’s (EGHT) raw stochastic average was set at 9.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.71. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.10 in the near term. At $4.29, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.69. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.50.

8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) Key Stats

There are currently 113,048K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 440.89 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 638,130 K according to its annual income of -175,380 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 184,400 K and its income totaled -26,030 K.