Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

5.95% volatility in 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) last month: This is a red flag warning

Company News

On March 24, 2023, 8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) opened at $4.03, higher 0.26% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.18 and dropped to $3.88 before settling in for the closing price of $3.90. Price fluctuations for EGHT have ranged from $2.87 to $13.48 over the past 52 weeks.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio

The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.

Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 20.30% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 1.20% at the time writing. With a float of $108.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.20 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2216 employees.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 9,400. In this transaction Interim Chief Executive Off. of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $4.70, taking the stock ownership to the 750,350 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s Interim Chief Executive Off. sold 34,703 for $4.83, making the entire transaction worth $167,706. This insider now owns 752,350 shares in total.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.03) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for 8×8 Inc. (EGHT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.94, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 8×8 Inc. (EGHT)

8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) saw its 5-day average volume 1.57 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 1.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, 8×8 Inc.’s (EGHT) raw stochastic average was set at 9.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.71. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.10 in the near term. At $4.29, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.69. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.50.

8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) Key Stats

There are currently 113,048K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 440.89 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 638,130 K according to its annual income of -175,380 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 184,400 K and its income totaled -26,030 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

American Well Corporation (AMWL) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -5.46%

Shaun Noe -
American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) on March 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.20, soaring 0.45% from the previous trading...
Read more

AVDX (AvidXchange Holdings Inc.) dropped -1.43 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Steve Mayer -
March 24, 2023, AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AVDX) trading session started at the price of $7.63, that was -1.43% drop from the session before....
Read more

Sysco Corporation (SYY) average volume reaches $2.38M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on March 24, 2023, with Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) stock priced at $73.03, up 1.93% from the previous day...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.