A look at General Dynamics Corporation’s (GD) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on March 24, 2023, with General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) stock priced at $220.10, up 1.54% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $223.75 and dropped to $219.66 before settling in for the closing price of $220.11. GD’s price has ranged from $207.42 to $256.86 over the past 52 weeks.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 4.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 5.50%. With a float of $273.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $273.99 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 106500 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of General Dynamics Corporation is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 86.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 27, was worth 6,263,323. In this transaction Vice President of this company sold 27,600 shares at a rate of $226.93, taking the stock ownership to the 56,909 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 23,600 for $240.96, making the entire transaction worth $5,686,750. This insider now owns 142,661 shares in total.

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $3.58 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.30% during the next five years compared to 4.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are General Dynamics Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.19, a number that is poised to hit 2.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of General Dynamics Corporation (GD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.24 million, its volume of 1.15 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.26.

During the past 100 days, General Dynamics Corporation’s (GD) raw stochastic average was set at 24.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 18.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $229.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $232.68. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $224.95 in the near term. At $226.39, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $229.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $220.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $218.21. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $216.77.

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 60.41 billion, the company has a total of 274,430K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 39,407 M while annual income is 3,390 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 10,851 M while its latest quarter income was 992,000 K.