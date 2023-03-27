A look at Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s (GPMT) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

March 24, 2023, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) trading session started at the price of $4.80, that was 1.24% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.9199 and dropped to $4.76 before settling in for the closing price of $4.85. A 52-week range for GPMT has been $4.79 – $11.57.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.30% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -184.90%. With a float of $51.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.34 million.

The firm has a total of 35 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 67.30%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.21) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -184.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.91% during the next five years compared to -23.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 55.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., GPMT], we can find that recorded value of 1.29 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s (GPMT) raw stochastic average was set at 4.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.55. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.97. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.02. The third major resistance level sits at $5.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.70. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.65.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) Key Stats

There are 52,527K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 254.78 million. As of now, sales total 84,730 K while income totals -40,830 K. Its latest quarter income was 20,980 K while its last quarter net income were -6,230 K.