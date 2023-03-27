Search
A look at MongoDB Inc.’s (MDB) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Markets

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) kicked off on Friday, down -1.49% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $220.07. Over the past 52 weeks, MDB has traded in a range of $135.15-$471.96.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 50.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -5.90%. With a float of $66.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $69.53 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 4619 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of MongoDB Inc. is 2.60%, while institutional ownership is 92.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 1,014,650. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $202.93, taking the stock ownership to the 16,203 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s President & CEO sold 40,000 for $207.86, making the entire transaction worth $8,314,576. This insider now owns 190,264 shares in total.

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 10/30/2022, the organization reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.17) by $0.4. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at MongoDB Inc.’s (MDB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MongoDB Inc. (MDB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.76 million, its volume of 1.2 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 11.91.

During the past 100 days, MongoDB Inc.’s (MDB) raw stochastic average was set at 72.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 64.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $212.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $230.64. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $221.12 in the near term. At $225.46, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $230.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $212.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $207.38. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $203.04.

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 15.41 billion has total of 70,037K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,284 M in contrast with the sum of -345,400 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 361,310 K and last quarter income was -64,400 K.

