Sana Meer
Sana Meer

A look at PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s (PAGS) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Analyst Insights

March 24, 2023, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) trading session started at the price of $7.67, that was 1.54% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.95 and dropped to $7.6325 before settling in for the closing price of $7.77. A 52-week range for PAGS has been $7.51 – $22.28.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 43.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 30.20%. With a float of $200.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $325.98 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 8387 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.48, operating margin of +20.60, and the pretax margin is +14.45.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 52.40%.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.24) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +11.32 while generating a return on equity of 11.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.10% during the next five years compared to 20.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.86, a number that is poised to hit 1.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.16 million, its volume of 2.93 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s (PAGS) raw stochastic average was set at 5.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.45. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.02 in the near term. At $8.14, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.51. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.38.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) Key Stats

There are 329,608K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.56 billion. As of now, sales total 2,970 M while income totals 291,470 K. Its latest quarter income was 752,910 K while its last quarter net income were 77,530 K.

