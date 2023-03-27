A look at Robinhood Markets Inc.’s (HOOD) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) on March 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $8.50, soaring 1.28% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.735 and dropped to $8.375 before settling in for the closing price of $8.57. Within the past 52 weeks, HOOD’s price has moved between $6.81 and $16.49.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 73.30%. With a float of $697.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $889.35 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2300 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.44, operating margin of -68.16, and the pretax margin is -74.31.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Robinhood Markets Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 67.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 836,434. In this transaction Chief Creative Officer of this company sold 92,691 shares at a rate of $9.02, taking the stock ownership to the 1,005,550 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 83,334 for $9.84, making the entire transaction worth $819,748. This insider now owns 1,115,646 shares in total.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.14) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -74.38 while generating a return on equity of -14.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 73.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 7.23 million, its volume of 6.29 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, Robinhood Markets Inc.’s (HOOD) raw stochastic average was set at 21.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.52. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.82 in the near term. At $8.96, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.24. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.10.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.68 billion based on 896,046K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,358 M and income totals -1,028 M. The company made 380,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -166,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.