A look at SoundHound AI Inc.’s (SOUN) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

March 24, 2023, SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) trading session started at the price of $1.95, that was 7.14% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.11 and dropped to $1.94 before settling in for the closing price of $1.96. A 52-week range for SOUN has been $0.93 – $18.14.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -2.50%. With a float of $156.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $197.01 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 392 employees.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward SoundHound AI Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of SoundHound AI Inc. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 11.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24, was worth 151,155. In this transaction Director of this company sold 75,000 shares at a rate of $2.02, taking the stock ownership to the 795,846 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 23, when Company’s Director sold 48,905 for $1.95, making the entire transaction worth $95,291. This insider now owns 870,846 shares in total.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.16) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN)

Looking closely at SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN), its last 5-days average volume was 7.32 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 13.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, SoundHound AI Inc.’s (SOUN) raw stochastic average was set at 28.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 169.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 187.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.67. However, in the short run, SoundHound AI Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.16. Second resistance stands at $2.22. The third major resistance level sits at $2.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.88. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.82.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Key Stats

There are 197,915K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 392.41 million. As of now, sales total 31,130 K while income totals -115,370 K. Its latest quarter income was 9,500 K while its last quarter net income were -30,680 K.