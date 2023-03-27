A look at U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s (SLCA) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On March 24, 2023, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) opened at $10.75, higher 3.37% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.385 and dropped to $10.68 before settling in for the closing price of $10.99. Price fluctuations for SLCA have ranged from $9.47 to $21.54 over the past 52 weeks.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.20% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 321.70% at the time writing. With a float of $74.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.71 million.

The firm has a total of 2013 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.64, operating margin of +12.19, and the pretax margin is +6.82.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 85.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 818,635. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 58,499 shares at a rate of $13.99, taking the stock ownership to the 1,460,684 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 19,991 for $13.50, making the entire transaction worth $269,886. This insider now owns 310,790 shares in total.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.37) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +5.13 while generating a return on equity of 12.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 321.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 28.30% during the next five years compared to -5.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [U.S. Silica Holdings Inc., SLCA], we can find that recorded value of 1.07 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.74.

During the past 100 days, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s (SLCA) raw stochastic average was set at 21.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.52. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.60. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.85. The third major resistance level sits at $12.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.44. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.19.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) Key Stats

There are currently 76,121K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 836.55 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,525 M according to its annual income of 78,180 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 412,930 K and its income totaled 31,590 K.