A look at Vicarious Surgical Inc.’s (RBOT) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on March 24, 2023, with Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE: RBOT) stock priced at $1.52, up 26.67% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.905 and dropped to $1.50 before settling in for the closing price of $1.50. RBOT’s price has ranged from $1.36 to $5.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 113.80%. With a float of $60.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $123.56 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 213 employees.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Vicarious Surgical Inc. is 6.10%, while institutional ownership is 39.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 23, was worth 3,300. In this transaction CLO, GC and Secretary of this company sold 2,092 shares at a rate of $1.58, taking the stock ownership to the 308,215 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 22, when Company’s President and CEO sold 4,263 for $2.45, making the entire transaction worth $10,449. This insider now owns 1,202,647 shares in total.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.2 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of 5.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 113.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE: RBOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Vicarious Surgical Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 14.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.05, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT)

Looking closely at Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE: RBOT), its last 5-days average volume was 1.63 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Vicarious Surgical Inc.’s (RBOT) raw stochastic average was set at 20.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 213.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 116.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.6946, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.2395. However, in the short run, Vicarious Surgical Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.0367. Second resistance stands at $2.1733. The third major resistance level sits at $2.4417. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6317, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3633. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2267.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE: RBOT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 188.90 million, the company has a total of 125,956K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is 5,160 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -11,180 K.