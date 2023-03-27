Search
Shaun Noe
A major move is in the offing as Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) market cap hits 578.79 million

Company News

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) kicked off on March 24, 2023, at the price of $1.88, down -9.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.88 and dropped to $1.71 before settling in for the closing price of $1.92. Over the past 52 weeks, HUT has traded in a range of $0.78-$6.70.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -138.60%. With a float of $183.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $207.81 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 98 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -26.73, operating margin of -50.06, and the pretax margin is -154.78.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Hut 8 Mining Corp. is 5.96%, while institutional ownership is 10.36%.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -161.14 while generating a return on equity of -52.94.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -138.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s (HUT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT)

Looking closely at Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT), its last 5-days average volume was 14.84 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 11.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s (HUT) raw stochastic average was set at 54.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 147.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 124.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7947, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7573. However, in the short run, Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.8433. Second resistance stands at $1.9467. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0133. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6733, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6067. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.5033.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 578.79 million has total of 220,901K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 115,900 K in contrast with the sum of -186,770 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 15,190 K and last quarter income was -143,570 K.

