A major move is in the offing as Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) market cap hits 1.62 billion

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) kicked off on March 24, 2023, at the price of $10.50, up 1.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.75 and dropped to $10.40 before settling in for the closing price of $10.51. Over the past 52 weeks, IRWD has traded in a range of $9.73-$12.95.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 6.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -70.00%. With a float of $150.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $153.32 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 219 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.65, operating margin of +60.97, and the pretax margin is +61.48.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 378,742. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 33,756 shares at a rate of $11.22, taking the stock ownership to the 647,598 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 31,227 for $11.31, making the entire transaction worth $353,177. This insider now owns 681,354 shares in total.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.26) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +42.64 while generating a return on equity of 27.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -70.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (IRWD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 30.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.03 million, its volume of 1.62 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (IRWD) raw stochastic average was set at 19.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.33. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.83 in the near term. At $10.96, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.26. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.13.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.62 billion has total of 154,158K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 410,600 K in contrast with the sum of 175,070 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 107,200 K and last quarter income was 48,870 K.