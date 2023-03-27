Search
Steve Mayer
A major move is in the offing as Nogin Inc. (NOGN) market cap hits 26.49 million

A new trading day began on March 24, 2023, with Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ: NOGN) stock priced at $0.3851, up 27.15% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.53 and dropped to $0.3639 before settling in for the closing price of $0.40. NOGN’s price has ranged from $0.33 to $11.51 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 90.70%. With a float of $16.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.51 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 287 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Nogin Inc. (NOGN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Nogin Inc. is 25.20%, while institutional ownership is 19.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 1,947. In this transaction Co-Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 2,300 shares at a rate of $0.85, taking the stock ownership to the 11,161,698 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s Co-CEO & President bought 8,800 for $0.94, making the entire transaction worth $8,252. This insider now owns 172,632 shares in total.

Nogin Inc. (NOGN) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ: NOGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Nogin Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nogin Inc. (NOGN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.41 million, its volume of 0.48 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Nogin Inc.’s (NOGN) raw stochastic average was set at 26.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 124.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 157.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6161, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.4861. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5686 in the near term. At $0.6323, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7347. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4025, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3001. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2364.

Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ: NOGN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 26.49 million, the company has a total of 66,694K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 94,471 K while annual income is -1,950 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 20,970 K while its latest quarter income was -28,900 K.

