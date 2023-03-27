A major move is in the offing as Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) market cap hits 6.82 billion

On March 24, 2023, Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) opened at $11.26, lower -2.26% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.42 and dropped to $10.915 before settling in for the closing price of $11.49. Price fluctuations for PLUG have ranged from $10.73 to $32.05 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 47.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -51.60% at the time writing. With a float of $523.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $584.21 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3353 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -27.71, operating margin of -93.79, and the pretax margin is -103.10.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Plug Power Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 59.70%.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.23) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -103.22 while generating a return on equity of -16.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -51.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Plug Power Inc. (PLUG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.25, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Plug Power Inc. (PLUG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 17.77 million, its volume of 18.02 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.86.

During the past 100 days, Plug Power Inc.’s (PLUG) raw stochastic average was set at 6.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.12. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.46 in the near term. At $11.69, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.68. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.45.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) Key Stats

There are currently 593,394K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.82 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 701,440 K according to its annual income of -724,010 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 220,740 K and its income totaled -223,470 K.