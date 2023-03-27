Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -5.16%

On Friday, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) trading session started at the price of $24.44, before settling in for the closing price of $24.62. A 52-week range for ANF has been $14.02 – $38.49.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 2.20% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 330.40%. With a float of $48.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.49 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7000 employees.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 497,620. In this transaction Director of this company sold 17,528 shares at a rate of $28.39, taking the stock ownership to the 35,686 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 26, when Company’s President-Global Brands sold 52,431 for $27.87, making the entire transaction worth $1,461,252. This insider now owns 101,248 shares in total.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 10/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.15) by $0.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 330.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.00% during the next five years compared to 135.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.05, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) saw its 5-day average volume 1.59 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.21.

During the past 100 days, Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s (ANF) raw stochastic average was set at 55.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.21. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $24.94 in the near term. At $25.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $25.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.81. The third support level lies at $23.48 if the price breaches the second support level.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) Key Stats

There are 49,002K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.21 billion. As of now, sales total 3,698 M while income totals 2,820 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,200 M while its last quarter net income were 38,330 K.