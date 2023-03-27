Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -5.13%

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) on March 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.17, plunging -7.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.19 and dropped to $1.05 before settling in for the closing price of $1.20. Within the past 52 weeks, ADN’s price has moved between $1.13 and $4.48.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -561.80%. With a float of $25.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.72 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 200 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1.15, operating margin of -635.74, and the pretax margin is -303.39.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Utilities – Renewable industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. is 13.80%, while institutional ownership is 24.70%.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.2) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -290.34 while generating a return on equity of -39.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -561.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) Trading Performance Indicators

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN)

The latest stats from [Advent Technologies Holdings Inc., ADN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 8.21 million was superior to 1.01 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.’s (ADN) raw stochastic average was set at 4.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.56% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 74.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7352, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2744. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.1833. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2567. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3233. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0433, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9767. The third support level lies at $0.9033 if the price breaches the second support level.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 62.10 million based on 51,718K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,070 K and income totals -20,520 K. The company made 2,400 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -11,470 K in sales during its previous quarter.