Afya Limited (AFYA) volume exceeds 0.63 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

March 24, 2023, Afya Limited (NASDAQ: AFYA) trading session started at the price of $11.19, that was 6.53% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.19 and dropped to $10.13 before settling in for the closing price of $9.96. A 52-week range for AFYA has been $8.73 – $17.02.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 60.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 73.60%. With a float of $34.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $89.53 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8079 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +62.06, operating margin of +31.28, and the pretax margin is +15.22.

Afya Limited (AFYA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Afya Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Afya Limited is 40.99%, while institutional ownership is 52.40%.

Afya Limited (AFYA) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.26) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +12.99 while generating a return on equity of 7.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 73.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.71% during the next five years compared to 20.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Afya Limited (NASDAQ: AFYA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Afya Limited (AFYA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.78 and is forecasted to reach 8.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Afya Limited (AFYA)

Looking closely at Afya Limited (NASDAQ: AFYA), its last 5-days average volume was 0.34 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, Afya Limited’s (AFYA) raw stochastic average was set at 12.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.43% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.14. However, in the short run, Afya Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.16. Second resistance stands at $11.70. The third major resistance level sits at $12.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.58. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.04.

Afya Limited (NASDAQ: AFYA) Key Stats

There are 92,068K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 933.47 million. As of now, sales total 318,600 K while income totals 41,380 K. Its latest quarter income was 110,770 K while its last quarter net income were 14,460 K.