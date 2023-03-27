Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.57 million

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) on March 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $130.14, soaring 0.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $131.98 and dropped to $128.22 before settling in for the closing price of $131.13. Within the past 52 weeks, A’s price has moved between $112.52 and $160.26.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.90% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 6.10%. With a float of $294.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $296.00 million.

The firm has a total of 18300 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.83, operating margin of +23.10, and the pretax margin is +21.96.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Diagnostics & Research industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Agilent Technologies Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 90.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 4,595,510. In this transaction Sr Vice President of this company sold 29,500 shares at a rate of $155.78, taking the stock ownership to the 70,793 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s Senior Vice President sold 4,000 for $159.20, making the entire transaction worth $636,800. This insider now owns 92,379 shares in total.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +18.31 while generating a return on equity of 23.45.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.67% during the next five years compared to 14.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) Trading Performance Indicators

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 48.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.43, a number that is poised to hit 1.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agilent Technologies Inc. (A)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Agilent Technologies Inc., A], we can find that recorded value of 1.85 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.82.

During the past 100 days, Agilent Technologies Inc.’s (A) raw stochastic average was set at 11.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $146.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $137.48. Now, the first resistance to watch is $133.22. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $134.48. The third major resistance level sits at $136.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $129.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $126.96. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $125.70.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 38.78 billion based on 295,702K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,848 M and income totals 1,254 M. The company made 1,756 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 352,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.