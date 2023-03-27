Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) is -20.54% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) kicked off on March 24, 2023, at the price of $38.00, down -0.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.22 and dropped to $37.195 before settling in for the closing price of $38.50. Over the past 52 weeks, ALK has traded in a range of $38.15-$61.55.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 4.10% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -87.60%. With a float of $126.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.31 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 22922 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.27, operating margin of +5.77, and the pretax margin is +0.82.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Airlines Industry. The insider ownership of Alaska Air Group Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 79.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 170,017. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,500 shares at a rate of $48.58, taking the stock ownership to the 29,907 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 27, when Company’s SVP PEOPLE sold 1,596 for $50.81, making the entire transaction worth $81,098. This insider now owns 15,747 shares in total.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.94) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +0.60 while generating a return on equity of 1.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -87.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.43% during the next five years compared to -40.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Alaska Air Group Inc.’s (ALK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK)

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) saw its 5-day average volume 1.94 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.56.

During the past 100 days, Alaska Air Group Inc.’s (ALK) raw stochastic average was set at 5.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.65% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $44.79. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $38.50 in the near term. At $38.87, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $39.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.82. The third support level lies at $36.45 if the price breaches the second support level.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.91 billion has total of 127,542K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 9,646 M in contrast with the sum of 58,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,479 M and last quarter income was 22,000 K.