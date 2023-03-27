American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

March 24, 2023, American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) trading session started at the price of $13.50, that was 0.66% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.74 and dropped to $13.36 before settling in for the closing price of $13.63. A 52-week range for AAL has been $11.65 – $21.42.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 2.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 106.30%. With a float of $642.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $650.95 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 129700 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.45, operating margin of +3.68, and the pretax margin is +0.38.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward American Airlines Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of American Airlines Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 55.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 150,007. In this transaction EVP Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 9,954 shares at a rate of $15.07, taking the stock ownership to the 78,210 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 31, when Company’s EVP Chief Operating Officer sold 74,614 for $16.03, making the entire transaction worth $1,195,727. This insider now owns 398,371 shares in total.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.14) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +0.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 106.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

The latest stats from [American Airlines Group Inc., AAL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 22.44 million was inferior to 25.62 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, American Airlines Group Inc.’s (AAL) raw stochastic average was set at 27.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.29. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.85. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.99. The third major resistance level sits at $14.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.23. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.09.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Key Stats

There are 651,431K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 8.88 billion. As of now, sales total 48,971 M while income totals 127,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 13,188 M while its last quarter net income were 803,000 K.