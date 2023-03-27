American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) is -2.26% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) on March 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $85.65, soaring 4.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $89.11 and dropped to $85.526 before settling in for the closing price of $85.41. Within the past 52 weeks, AEP’s price has moved between $80.30 and $105.60.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Utilities sector saw sales topped by 4.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -9.40%. With a float of $513.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $513.88 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 16974 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.21, operating margin of +17.60, and the pretax margin is +12.53.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Utilities – Regulated Electric industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of American Electric Power Company Inc. is 0.03%, while institutional ownership is 75.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 21, was worth 366,485. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 3,997 shares at a rate of $91.69, taking the stock ownership to the 11,871 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 20, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 2,829 for $91.16, making the entire transaction worth $257,892. This insider now owns 5,209 shares in total.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.56) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +11.95 while generating a return on equity of 9.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.76% during the next five years compared to 3.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) Trading Performance Indicators

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.50, a number that is poised to hit 1.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP)

The latest stats from [American Electric Power Company Inc., AEP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.36 million was superior to 2.97 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.36.

During the past 100 days, American Electric Power Company Inc.’s (AEP) raw stochastic average was set at 25.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.55% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $90.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $93.91. Now, the first resistance to watch is $90.29. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $91.49. The third major resistance level sits at $93.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $86.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $84.32. The third support level lies at $83.12 if the price breaches the second support level.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 43.89 billion based on 514,407K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 19,640 M and income totals 2,307 M. The company made 4,881 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 384,300 K in sales during its previous quarter.