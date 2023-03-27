Search
American Well Corporation (AMWL) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -5.46%

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) on March 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.20, soaring 0.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.28 and dropped to $2.18 before settling in for the closing price of $2.24. Within the past 52 weeks, AMWL’s price has moved between $2.15 and $5.43.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -42.10%. With a float of $187.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $264.83 million.

In an organization with 1123 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.69, operating margin of -93.12, and the pretax margin is -97.31.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Health Information Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of American Well Corporation is 4.50%, while institutional ownership is 54.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 21, was worth 327,185. In this transaction Chairman, co-CEO of this company sold 136,208 shares at a rate of $2.40, taking the stock ownership to the 1,327,174 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 21, when Company’s President, co-CEO sold 113,686 for $2.40, making the entire transaction worth $273,085. This insider now owns 2,169,839 shares in total.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.26) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -97.56 while generating a return on equity of -23.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -42.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) Trading Performance Indicators

American Well Corporation (AMWL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.00, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Well Corporation (AMWL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.53 million. That was better than the volume of 1.39 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, American Well Corporation’s (AMWL) raw stochastic average was set at 4.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.83. However, in the short run, American Well Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.29. Second resistance stands at $2.34. The third major resistance level sits at $2.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.14. The third support level lies at $2.09 if the price breaches the second support level.

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 621.81 million based on 277,593K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 277,190 K and income totals -270,430 K. The company made 79,230 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -61,160 K in sales during its previous quarter.

