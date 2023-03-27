Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) kicked off at the price of $6.86: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) on March 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $7.14, plunging -6.16% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.32 and dropped to $6.79 before settling in for the closing price of $7.31. Within the past 52 weeks, ASPN’s price has moved between $6.37 and $38.04.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 10.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -72.40%. With a float of $67.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.07 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 533 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.76, operating margin of -43.94, and the pretax margin is -45.87.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Building Products & Equipment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Aspen Aerogels Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 57.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 06, was worth 30,510. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,700 shares at a rate of $11.30, taking the stock ownership to the 6,195 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 10,526,316 for $9.50, making the entire transaction worth $100,000,002. This insider now owns 15,780,426 shares in total.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.57) by -$0.18. This company achieved a net margin of -45.87 while generating a return on equity of -28.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -72.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) Trading Performance Indicators

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN)

Looking closely at Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.36 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.78.

During the past 100 days, Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s (ASPN) raw stochastic average was set at 6.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.68% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 83.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.57. However, in the short run, Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.19. Second resistance stands at $7.52. The third major resistance level sits at $7.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.46. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.13.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 512.17 million based on 70,069K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 180,360 K and income totals -82,740 K. The company made 59,610 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -9,610 K in sales during its previous quarter.