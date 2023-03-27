Atlas Corp. (ATCO) with a beta value of 0.96 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Atlas Corp. (NYSE: ATCO) on March 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $15.48, soaring 0.72% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.495 and dropped to $15.48 before settling in for the closing price of $15.37. Within the past 52 weeks, ATCO’s price has moved between $10.12 and $15.63.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 15.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 55.10%. With a float of $216.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $275.20 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 6200 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.85, operating margin of +43.23, and the pretax margin is +36.80.

Atlas Corp. (ATCO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Asset Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Atlas Corp. is 30.43%, while institutional ownership is 60.70%.

Atlas Corp. (ATCO) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.4) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +36.66 while generating a return on equity of 15.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.00% during the next five years compared to 15.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Atlas Corp. (NYSE: ATCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Atlas Corp. (ATCO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atlas Corp. (ATCO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.86 million, its volume of 2.8 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Atlas Corp.’s (ATCO) raw stochastic average was set at 98.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 4.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 7.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.19.

Atlas Corp. (NYSE: ATCO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.42 billion based on 281,565K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,697 M and income totals 622,300 K. The company made 436,400 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 127,200 K in sales during its previous quarter.