Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.72 million

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) kicked off on Friday, up 0.24% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $213.62. Over the past 52 weeks, ADP has traded in a range of $196.61-$274.92.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 5.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 15.40%. With a float of $410.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $414.30 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 60000 employees.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Staffing & Employment Services Industry. The insider ownership of Automatic Data Processing Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 81.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 330,000. In this transaction Corp. VP of this company sold 1,500 shares at a rate of $220.00, taking the stock ownership to the 5,317 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 11, when Company’s Corporate VP sold 5,075 for $245.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,243,375. This insider now owns 32,950 shares in total.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.94) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.43% during the next five years compared to 12.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s (ADP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 56.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.53, a number that is poised to hit 2.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP)

Looking closely at Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP), its last 5-days average volume was 1.99 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.22.

During the past 100 days, Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s (ADP) raw stochastic average was set at 6.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $224.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $234.13. However, in the short run, Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $215.28. Second resistance stands at $216.42. The third major resistance level sits at $218.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $212.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $210.26. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $209.12.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 88.51 billion has total of 414,352K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 16,498 M in contrast with the sum of 2,949 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,391 M and last quarter income was 813,100 K.