Axos Financial Inc. (AX) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.29 million

March 24, 2023, Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE: AX) trading session started at the price of $35.68, that was -0.85% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.59 and dropped to $35.11 before settling in for the closing price of $36.37. A 52-week range for AX has been $33.15 – $51.46.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 11.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 11.50%. With a float of $53.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1335 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Axos Financial Inc. (AX) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Axos Financial Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Axos Financial Inc. is 4.50%, while institutional ownership is 80.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 97,308. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,862 shares at a rate of $34.00, taking the stock ownership to the 80,556 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s Director bought 1,320 for $37.80, making the entire transaction worth $49,896. This insider now owns 69,542 shares in total.

Axos Financial Inc. (AX) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.22) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +31.07 while generating a return on equity of 15.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 13.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE: AX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Axos Financial Inc. (AX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.29, a number that is poised to hit 1.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Axos Financial Inc. (AX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.48 million, its volume of 0.85 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.25.

During the past 100 days, Axos Financial Inc.’s (AX) raw stochastic average was set at 15.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.30. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $36.73 in the near term. At $37.40, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $38.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.44. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $33.77.

Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE: AX) Key Stats

There are 60,001K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.18 billion. As of now, sales total 773,090 K while income totals 240,720 K. Its latest quarter income was 307,920 K while its last quarter net income were 81,550 K.