BILL (BILL Holdings Inc.) dropped -4.15 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) on March 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $71.25, plunging -4.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $71.385 and dropped to $68.545 before settling in for the closing price of $72.24. Within the past 52 weeks, BILL’s price has moved between $68.30 and $244.89.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -169.10%. With a float of $101.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.91 million.

The firm has a total of 2269 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +64.12, operating margin of -49.35, and the pretax margin is -51.51.

BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of BILL Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 98.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 845,474. In this transaction CFO of this company sold 9,377 shares at a rate of $90.16, taking the stock ownership to the 28,866 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s SVP, Finance & Accounting sold 2,772 for $85.58, making the entire transaction worth $237,239. This insider now owns 1,569 shares in total.

BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.13) by $0.29. This company achieved a net margin of -50.84 while generating a return on equity of -9.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -169.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) Trading Performance Indicators

BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 92.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [BILL Holdings Inc., BILL], we can find that recorded value of 2.34 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.99.

During the past 100 days, BILL Holdings Inc.’s (BILL) raw stochastic average was set at 1.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $93.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $120.00. Now, the first resistance to watch is $70.90. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $72.56. The third major resistance level sits at $73.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $68.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $66.88. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $65.22.

BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.69 billion based on 106,386K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 641,960 K and income totals -326,360 K. The company made 260,010 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -95,080 K in sales during its previous quarter.