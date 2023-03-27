Search
Black Knight Inc. (BKI) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 383,500 K

On March 24, 2023, Black Knight Inc. (NYSE: BKI) opened at $55.02, lower -0.58% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $55.105 and dropped to $54.38 before settling in for the closing price of $54.90. Price fluctuations for BKI have ranged from $53.85 to $79.78 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 8.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 117.90% at the time writing. With a float of $150.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $154.40 million.

In an organization with 6100 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.98, operating margin of +19.98, and the pretax margin is +10.68.

Black Knight Inc. (BKI) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Black Knight Inc. is 3.46%, while institutional ownership is 94.10%.

Black Knight Inc. (BKI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.66) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +29.16 while generating a return on equity of 19.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 117.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.40% during the next five years compared to 44.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Black Knight Inc. (NYSE: BKI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Black Knight Inc. (BKI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.91, a number that is poised to hit 0.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Black Knight Inc. (BKI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.97 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.27 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.30.

During the past 100 days, Black Knight Inc.’s (BKI) raw stochastic average was set at 6.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.50% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $59.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $62.59. However, in the short run, Black Knight Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $55.00. Second resistance stands at $55.41. The third major resistance level sits at $55.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $54.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.96. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $53.55.

Black Knight Inc. (NYSE: BKI) Key Stats

There are currently 155,924K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.56 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,552 M according to its annual income of 452,500 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 383,500 K and its income totaled 17,600 K.

