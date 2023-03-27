Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Braskem S.A. (BAK) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -5.15%

Company News

Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) on March 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $6.31, soaring 8.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.94 and dropped to $6.27 before settling in for the closing price of $6.29. Within the past 52 weeks, BAK’s price has moved between $6.26 and $19.84.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio

The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.

Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Sponsored

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 14.40% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -102.40%. With a float of $101.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $398.27 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 8126 employees.

Braskem S.A. (BAK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Chemicals industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Braskem S.A. is 77.50%, while institutional ownership is 1.60%.

Braskem S.A. (BAK) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.01) by -$0.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -102.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.70% during the next five years compared to -15.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) Trading Performance Indicators

Braskem S.A. (BAK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.16 and is forecasted to reach 0.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Braskem S.A. (BAK)

Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) saw its 5-day average volume 0.89 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Braskem S.A.’s (BAK) raw stochastic average was set at 7.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.07. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.08 in the near term. At $7.35, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.01. The third support level lies at $5.74 if the price breaches the second support level.

Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.69 billion based on 451,669K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 19,572 M and income totals 2,591 M. The company made 4,847 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -210,570 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

MCW (Mister Car Wash Inc.) climbed 1.71 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Sana Meer -
March 24, 2023, Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE: MCW) trading session started at the price of $8.14, that was 1.71% jump from the session...
Read more

5.90% volatility in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) last month: This is a red flag warning

Shaun Noe -
On March 24, 2023, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLO) opened at $4.99, lower -0.59% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) average volume reaches $1.96M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on March 24, 2023, with Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) stock priced at $486.94, up 1.54% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.