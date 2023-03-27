Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) posted a 1.73% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On March 24, 2023, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) opened at $67.20, higher 1.05% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $67.775 and dropped to $66.69 before settling in for the closing price of $66.98. Price fluctuations for BMY have ranged from $65.28 to $81.43 over the past 52 weeks.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 17.30% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -5.40% at the time writing. With a float of $2.10 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.11 billion.

The firm has a total of 34300 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.39, operating margin of +20.08, and the pretax margin is +16.71.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – General industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is 0.07%, while institutional ownership is 79.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 06, was worth 17,916,000. In this transaction Board Chair and CEO of this company sold 240,000 shares at a rate of $74.65, taking the stock ownership to the 236,104 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 06, when Company’s EVP, Chief Human Resources sold 11,183 for $74.69, making the entire transaction worth $835,258. This insider now owns 23,043 shares in total.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.72) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +13.71 while generating a return on equity of 18.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.06% during the next five years compared to 4.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.95, a number that is poised to hit 2.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, BMY], we can find that recorded value of 7.49 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 8.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.24.

During the past 100 days, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (BMY) raw stochastic average was set at 14.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 18.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $70.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $73.20. Now, the first resistance to watch is $68.07. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $68.47. The third major resistance level sits at $69.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $66.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $66.30. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $65.90.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) Key Stats

There are currently 2,098,776K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 140.58 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 46,159 M according to its annual income of 6,327 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 11,406 M and its income totaled 2,022 M.