Can Discover Financial Services’s (DFS) hike of 0.66% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On March 24, 2023, Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) opened at $91.80, lower -0.77% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $92.87 and dropped to $90.45 before settling in for the closing price of $93.57. Price fluctuations for DFS have ranged from $87.64 to $121.17 over the past 52 weeks.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 5.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -13.20% at the time writing. With a float of $257.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $271.00 million.

In an organization with 20200 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Credit Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Discover Financial Services is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 85.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 1,538,804. In this transaction EVP – Chief HR & Admin Officer of this company sold 13,477 shares at a rate of $114.18, taking the stock ownership to the 31,509 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 02, when Company’s EVP, Pres. – Consumer Banking sold 7,000 for $118.00, making the entire transaction worth $826,000. This insider now owns 114,493 shares in total.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $3.66) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +28.72 while generating a return on equity of 31.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Discover Financial Services (DFS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 15.45, a number that is poised to hit 3.99 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.32 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.63 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.82.

During the past 100 days, Discover Financial Services’s (DFS) raw stochastic average was set at 8.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.73% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $108.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $102.58. However, in the short run, Discover Financial Services’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $93.66. Second resistance stands at $94.48. The third major resistance level sits at $96.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $91.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $89.64. The third support level lies at $88.82 if the price breaches the second support level.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) Key Stats

There are currently 259,361K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 24.27 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 15,202 M according to its annual income of 4,392 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,521 M and its income totaled 1,033 M.