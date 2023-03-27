Can Ellington Financial Inc.’s (EFC) hike of 7.02% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) on Friday soared 4.13% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $11.13. Within the past 52 weeks, EFC’s price has moved between $10.81 and $18.13.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 24.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -155.30%. With a float of $56.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.31 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 400 workers is very important to gauge.

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Mortgage industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ellington Financial Inc. is 5.54%, while institutional ownership is 57.30%.

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.42) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -155.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.28% during the next five years compared to -27.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC)

The latest stats from [Ellington Financial Inc., EFC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.29 million was superior to 0.9 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Ellington Financial Inc.’s (EFC) raw stochastic average was set at 20.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.81% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.74. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.81. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.02. The third major resistance level sits at $12.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.72. The third support level lies at $10.51 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 759.61 million based on 68,246K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 282,220 K and income totals -71,130 K. The company made 89,830 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 26,560 K in sales during its previous quarter.