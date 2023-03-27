Can Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s (PNFP) drop of -1.04% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on March 24, 2023, with Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PNFP) stock priced at $52.04, up 3.31% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $54.35 and dropped to $51.41 before settling in for the closing price of $52.51. PNFP’s price has ranged from $52.07 to $97.58 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 16.60% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 6.20%. With a float of $74.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.77 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3242 employees.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. is 2.14%, while institutional ownership is 85.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 1,773,539. In this transaction CHAIRMAN of this company sold 24,168 shares at a rate of $73.38, taking the stock ownership to the 302,071 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 08, when Company’s CHAIRMAN sold 3 for $82.26, making the entire transaction worth $247. This insider now owns 306,249 shares in total.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.76 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +34.10 while generating a return on equity of 10.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 32.20% during the next five years compared to 17.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PNFP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.17, a number that is poised to hit 1.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PNFP) saw its 5-day average volume 1.19 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.60.

During the past 100 days, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s (PNFP) raw stochastic average was set at 7.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.17% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $71.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $77.04. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $55.26 in the near term. At $56.28, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $58.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $52.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $50.40. The third support level lies at $49.38 if the price breaches the second support level.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PNFP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.02 billion, the company has a total of 76,641K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,790 M while annual income is 560,740 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 533,500 K while its latest quarter income was 137,850 K.