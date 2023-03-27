CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) 20 Days SMA touches -3.50%: The odds favor the bear

March 24, 2023, CareTrust REIT Inc. (NYSE: CTRE) trading session started at the price of $17.93, that was 3.51% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.59 and dropped to $17.86 before settling in for the closing price of $17.94. A 52-week range for CTRE has been $15.90 – $22.46.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 8.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -111.00%. With a float of $95.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $97.23 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 15 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +69.57, operating margin of +57.33, and the pretax margin is -3.83.

CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward CareTrust REIT Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of CareTrust REIT Inc. is 1.85%, while institutional ownership is 89.10%.

CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -4.05 while generating a return on equity of -0.90.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -111.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.60% during the next five years compared to -17.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

CareTrust REIT Inc. (NYSE: CTRE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 57.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE)

Looking closely at CareTrust REIT Inc. (NYSE: CTRE), its last 5-days average volume was 0.72 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, CareTrust REIT Inc.’s (CTRE) raw stochastic average was set at 24.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.67% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.43. However, in the short run, CareTrust REIT Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.82. Second resistance stands at $19.07. The third major resistance level sits at $19.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.61. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.36.

CareTrust REIT Inc. (NYSE: CTRE) Key Stats

There are 99,512K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.79 billion. As of now, sales total 196,130 K while income totals -7,510 K. Its latest quarter income was 51,810 K while its last quarter net income were 14,380 K.