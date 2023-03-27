Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) volume exceeds 1.4 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On March 24, 2023, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) opened at $15.88, higher 0.62% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.17 and dropped to $15.64 before settling in for the closing price of $16.02. Price fluctuations for CPRX have ranged from $6.15 to $22.11 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 103.70% at the time writing. With a float of $97.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.60 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 82 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +83.94, operating margin of +47.54, and the pretax margin is +48.89.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.90%, while institutional ownership is 83.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 22, was worth 689,528. In this transaction VP, Treasurer and CFO of this company sold 41,784 shares at a rate of $16.50, taking the stock ownership to the 50,557 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 20, when Company’s Chief Compliance/Legal Officer sold 50,000 for $16.07, making the entire transaction worth $803,450. This insider now owns 138,076 shares in total.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +38.79 while generating a return on equity of 32.76.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 103.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.74, a number that is poised to hit 0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) saw its 5-day average volume 1.86 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

During the past 100 days, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (CPRX) raw stochastic average was set at 32.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.88. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.31 in the near term. At $16.51, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.45. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.25.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) Key Stats

There are currently 105,654K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.69 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 214,200 K according to its annual income of 83,080 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 60,760 K and its income totaled 25,470 K.