Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) volume exceeds 1.32 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Company News

March 24, 2023, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) trading session started at the price of $5.79, that was 2.96% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.02 and dropped to $5.74 before settling in for the closing price of $5.75. A 52-week range for EBR has been $5.67 – $10.39.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio

The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.

Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 32.30%. With a float of $2.02 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.02 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 12126 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.85, operating margin of +14.69, and the pretax margin is +2.87.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.13) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +7.77 while generating a return on equity of 3.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.75 and is forecasted to reach 0.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR)

The latest stats from [Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A., EBR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.84 million was superior to 1.61 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.’s (EBR) raw stochastic average was set at 5.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.21. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.05. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.17. The third major resistance level sits at $6.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.61. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.49.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) Key Stats

There are 1,568,931K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 13.61 billion. As of now, sales total 6,600 M while income totals 704,750 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,511 M while its last quarter net income were -99,830 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) volume exceeds 1.15 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Steve Mayer -
Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE: OFC) on March 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $21.80, soaring 1.46% from the previous...
Read more

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) 20 Days SMA touches 13.48%: The odds favor the bear

Sana Meer -
On March 24, 2023, Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) opened at $1.38, lower -2.10% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

Can Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s (IR) hike of 4.90% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on March 24, 2023, with Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR) stock priced at $54.27, up 0.15% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.