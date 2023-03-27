Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) kicked off at the price of $6.66: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Markets

On March 24, 2023, Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) opened at $6.95, lower -5.13% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.01 and dropped to $6.62 before settling in for the closing price of $7.02. Price fluctuations for CD have ranged from $4.18 to $9.21 over the past 52 weeks.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio

The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.

Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 105.10% at the time writing. With a float of $176.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $363.94 million.

The firm has a total of 1315 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.59, operating margin of +26.11, and the pretax margin is +20.78.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Chindata Group Holdings Limited is 0.64%, while institutional ownership is 48.70%.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +14.32 while generating a return on equity of 6.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 105.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.26

Technical Analysis of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Chindata Group Holdings Limited, CD], we can find that recorded value of 1.06 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s (CD) raw stochastic average was set at 36.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 63.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.46. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.91. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.15. The third major resistance level sits at $7.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.37. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.13.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) Key Stats

There are currently 366,280K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.58 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 659,930 K according to its annual income of 94,480 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 201,570 K and its income totaled 16,890 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) 20 Days SMA touches 2.85%: The odds favor the bear

Sana Meer -
AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) on March 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $155.28, soaring 1.75% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Can U.S. Bancorp’s (USB) hike of 5.92% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Steve Mayer -
March 24, 2023, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) trading session started at the price of $34.34, that was -0.46% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) soared 3.27 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on March 24, 2023, with Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) stock priced at $10.08, up 3.27% from the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.