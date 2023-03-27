Ciena Corporation (CIEN) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,057 M

March 24, 2023, Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) trading session started at the price of $48.81, that was 0.26% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $49.26 and dropped to $48.44 before settling in for the closing price of $49.10. A 52-week range for CIEN has been $38.33 – $61.97.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 5.30% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -68.50%. With a float of $146.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.08 million.

In an organization with 8079 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.42, operating margin of +7.08, and the pretax margin is +5.02.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ciena Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Ciena Corporation is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 99.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 174,370. In this transaction SVP and Chief Strategy Officer of this company sold 3,500 shares at a rate of $49.82, taking the stock ownership to the 249,668 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s SVP, Networking Platforms sold 2,500 for $49.86, making the entire transaction worth $124,640. This insider now owns 104,091 shares in total.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +4.21 while generating a return on equity of 5.33.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -68.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.10% during the next five years compared to 4.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ciena Corporation (CIEN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ciena Corporation (CIEN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.36 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.63 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.57.

During the past 100 days, Ciena Corporation’s (CIEN) raw stochastic average was set at 61.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $47.43. However, in the short run, Ciena Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $49.51. Second resistance stands at $49.80. The third major resistance level sits at $50.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $48.16. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $47.87.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) Key Stats

There are 149,160K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.32 billion. As of now, sales total 3,633 M while income totals 152,900 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,057 M while its last quarter net income were 76,240 K.