Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,142 M

March 24, 2023, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) trading session started at the price of $8.68, that was -0.22% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.055 and dropped to $8.45 before settling in for the closing price of $9.04. A 52-week range for SBS has been $7.45 – $12.04.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Utilities sector saw sales topped by 8.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 35.40%. With a float of $338.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $683.51 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 12372 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.45, operating margin of +20.90, and the pretax margin is +16.15.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo stocks. The insider ownership of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo is 41.50%, while institutional ownership is 14.90%.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +11.83 while generating a return on equity of 9.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.71% during the next five years compared to 4.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.84

Technical Analysis of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS)

The latest stats from [Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo, SBS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.12 million was superior to 1.91 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s (SBS) raw stochastic average was set at 15.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.79. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.23. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.45. The third major resistance level sits at $9.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.24. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.02.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) Key Stats

There are 683,510K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.22 billion. As of now, sales total 3,612 M while income totals 427,280 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,142 M while its last quarter net income were 206,270 K.