Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) average volume reaches $1.56M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

March 24, 2023, Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) trading session started at the price of $18.23, that was 4.11% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.295 and dropped to $18.055 before settling in for the closing price of $18.50. A 52-week range for CUZ has been $18.38 – $41.69.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.30% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -40.70%. With a float of $150.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $151.44 million.

The firm has a total of 286 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.06, operating margin of +23.07, and the pretax margin is +21.97.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cousins Properties Incorporated stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 921,602. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 36,975 shares at a rate of $24.93, taking the stock ownership to the 30,814 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 17, when Company’s EVP, General Counsel sold 6,095 for $25.77, making the entire transaction worth $157,068. This insider now owns 42,241 shares in total.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.17) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +21.88 while generating a return on equity of 3.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -40.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cousins Properties Incorporated, CUZ], we can find that recorded value of 3.21 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.01.

During the past 100 days, Cousins Properties Incorporated’s (CUZ) raw stochastic average was set at 11.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.01% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.18. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.68. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.11. The third major resistance level sits at $20.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.63. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.20.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) Key Stats

There are 151,695K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.81 billion. As of now, sales total 762,290 K while income totals 166,790 K. Its latest quarter income was 194,540 K while its last quarter net income were 24,120 K.